Destination Wealth Management Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Destination Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,119,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 45.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,112,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,112,000 after buying an additional 658,300 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 30.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,629,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,593,000 after buying an additional 610,815 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,749,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,498,000 after buying an additional 479,083 shares during the period. Finally, LGL Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,286,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $137.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.16 and a 1 year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

