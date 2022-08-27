Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.69 EPS

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.69, Fidelity Earnings reports. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 154.27%.

Destination XL Group Price Performance

DXLG opened at $5.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day moving average is $4.42. Destination XL Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.27 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.55 million, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.61.

Insider Activity at Destination XL Group

In other Destination XL Group news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 100,000 shares of Destination XL Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $422,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,870,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,653,231.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 648,726 shares of company stock valued at $2,802,252 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Destination XL Group

About Destination XL Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXLG. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 1,535.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 13,436 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 50.24% of the company’s stock.

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

