Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.69 EPS

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.69, Fidelity Earnings reports. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 154.27%.
Destination XL Group Price Performance
DXLG opened at $5.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day moving average is $4.42. Destination XL Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.27 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.55 million, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.61.
Insider Activity at Destination XL Group
In other Destination XL Group news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 100,000 shares of Destination XL Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $422,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,870,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,653,231.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 648,726 shares of company stock valued at $2,802,252 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.
About Destination XL Group
Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.
