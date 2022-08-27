Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.69 EPS

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.69, Fidelity Earnings reports. Destination XL Group had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 8.85%.

Destination XL Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DXLG opened at $5.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.42. The firm has a market cap of $349.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.61. Destination XL Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.27 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Destination XL Group

In other Destination XL Group news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total transaction of $622,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,343,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,924,192.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 648,726 shares of company stock worth $2,802,252 in the last three months. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Destination XL Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DXLG. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Destination XL Group by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 86,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 43,010 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Destination XL Group by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 19,513 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Destination XL Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Destination XL Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in Destination XL Group by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 45,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 12,728 shares during the period. 50.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

