Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,030,000 shares, a drop of 41.4% from the July 31st total of 13,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
DB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.31) to €13.00 ($13.27) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com lowered Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.22) to €10.00 ($10.20) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.30 ($15.61) to €16.30 ($16.63) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €12.50 ($12.76) to €13.00 ($13.27) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.38.
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 3.6 %
DB traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $8.11. The company had a trading volume of 5,279,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,865,997. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.67. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $7.54 and a 12-month high of $16.70.
Institutional Trading of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.
