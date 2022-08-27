Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a £120 ($145.00) price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AZN. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a £115 ($138.96) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a £125 ($151.04) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($83.98) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of £106.96 ($129.24).

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of LON:AZN opened at £113.64 ($137.31) on Tuesday. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of GBX 8,029 ($97.02) and a 52 week high of £115.40 ($139.44). The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of £108.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of £102.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £176.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -193.27.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a GBX 76.40 ($0.92) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.82%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

