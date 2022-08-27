Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 36.1% from the July 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DBOEY shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Deutsche Börse from €182.00 ($185.71) to €173.00 ($176.53) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Deutsche Börse from €164.00 ($167.35) to €178.00 ($181.63) in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Deutsche Börse from €185.00 ($188.78) to €193.00 ($196.94) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Deutsche Börse to €196.10 ($200.10) in a report on Monday, June 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

DBOEY traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.78. The stock had a trading volume of 75,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,288. The firm has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.72. Deutsche Börse has a 12 month low of $14.77 and a 12 month high of $18.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.05.

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

