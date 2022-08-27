Dev Clever (LON:DEV) Trading Up 11.1%

Dev Clever Holdings Plc (LON:DEV – Get Rating) shares were up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 30 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 30 ($0.36). Approximately 395,850 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 450,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27 ($0.33).

Dev Clever Stock Up 11.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 16.20 and a quick ratio of 15.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £248.73 million and a P/E ratio of -300.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 28.62.

Dev Clever Company Profile

Dev Clever Holdings Plc develops and distributes immersive software products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the United States. Its primary products are Launchyourcareer.com and VICTAR VR, which are virtual reality careers guidance platforms; and Engage, a gamification engine.

