Dev Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $394,681.17 (DEV)

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00001745 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Dev Protocol has traded 2% higher against the dollar. Dev Protocol has a market cap of $394,681.17 and $376.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dev Protocol alerts:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000088 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003888 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008818 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000787 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dev Protocol Coin Profile

Dev Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com.

Dev Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dev Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dev Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dev Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dev Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.