Dexlab (DXL) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $25,135.00

Dexlab (DXL) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. Dexlab has a market cap of $6.04 million and approximately $25,135.00 worth of Dexlab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dexlab has traded 18.6% higher against the US dollar. One Dexlab coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000569 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004949 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.77 or 0.00820319 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Dexlab Coin Profile

Dexlab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,526,786 coins. Dexlab’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dexlab Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dexlab directly using U.S. dollars.

