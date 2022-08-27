Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Holdings Decreased by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 81.2% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 432.0% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Diageo in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DEO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($51.96) to GBX 4,500 ($54.37) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.37) to GBX 4,100 ($49.54) in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,550 ($54.98) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($60.90) to GBX 5,430 ($65.61) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,192.50.

Diageo Trading Down 2.3 %

Diageo Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $179.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $181.18 and a 200-day moving average of $189.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.53. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $166.24 and a fifty-two week high of $223.14.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $2.2775 dividend. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

Diageo Profile

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Articles

