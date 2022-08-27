Dialight plc (OTCMKTS:DIALF) Short Interest Update

Dialight plc (OTCMKTS:DIALF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 41.2% from the July 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Dialight Stock Performance
OTCMKTS DIALF remained flat at $3.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.11. Dialight has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $5.28.
Dialight Company Profile
