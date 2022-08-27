Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Purchased by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,754 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $3,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth $790,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 14.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,882 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 46.2% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 104,408 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,260,000 after purchasing an additional 19,526 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,334 shares in the company, valued at $9,813,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

FANG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Diamondback Energy to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.32.

Shares of FANG stock traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.93. 2,587,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,854,158. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.12. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.26 and a 12-month high of $162.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 42.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.05 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and natural gas company to buy up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $3.05 per share. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $12.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.11%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.03%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

