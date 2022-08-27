DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Raised to $136.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. OTR Global upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Stephens reduced their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Wedbush reduced their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $123.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $106.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $63.45 and a 12 month high of $147.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.70 and a 200-day moving average of $95.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.63.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.17. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 55.70% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William J. Colombo acquired 5,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.99 per share, for a total transaction of $404,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,622.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $1,779,224.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,240.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Colombo acquired 5,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.99 per share, for a total transaction of $404,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,003 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,622.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 797.3% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 59,652 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after buying an additional 53,004 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 475,022 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $35,803,000 after buying an additional 44,228 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,004 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 39,663 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Further Reading

