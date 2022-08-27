DigiByte (DGB) Trading 3.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. DigiByte has a market cap of $156.98 million and $9.20 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DigiByte has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for about $0.0101 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000078 BTC.
- Primecoin (XPM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000201 BTC.
- Quark (QRK) traded 31% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- Myriad (XMY) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- X-HASH (XSH) traded 93.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000302 BTC.
- Monopoly Millionaire Control (MMC) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000558 BTC.
DigiByte Coin Profile
DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,601,682,686 coins. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. The Reddit community for DigiByte is /r/Digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DigiByte is www.digibyte.io.
DigiByte Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.
