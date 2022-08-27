Digital Fitness Trading 4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DEFIT)

Digital Fitness (DEFIT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. Digital Fitness has a market capitalization of $3.09 million and approximately $345,852.00 worth of Digital Fitness was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Digital Fitness has traded 4% higher against the dollar. One Digital Fitness coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000553 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005007 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.98 or 0.00830989 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Digital Fitness

Digital Fitness’ total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,991,018 coins. Digital Fitness’ official Twitter account is @360wellnessapp.

Digital Fitness Coin Trading

