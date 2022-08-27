DigixDAO (DGD) Trading 77.2% Higher Over Last Week

DigixDAO (DGD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. DigixDAO has a market cap of $15.63 million and $12.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DigixDAO has traded 77.2% higher against the dollar. One DigixDAO coin can currently be bought for $211.51 or 0.01057000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigixDAO Profile

DigixDAO (CRYPTO:DGD) is a N/A coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 73,909 coins. DigixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@digix. The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigixDAO’s official website is digix.global/dgd. DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DigixDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. DigixDAO’s Dissolution: Following the casting of votes by our community of DGD holders, the majority of DGD holders have voted for a dissolution of DigixDAO and to burn the remaining DGD in circulation, returning prorated amounts of ETH to token holders according to their DGD holdings. Read all about it here. “

