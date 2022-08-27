DISCIPLINA (DSCPL) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $715,560.20

DISCIPLINA (DSCPL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Over the last week, DISCIPLINA has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. One DISCIPLINA coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DISCIPLINA has a market capitalization of $715,560.20 and $11,487.00 worth of DISCIPLINA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004920 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,319.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004975 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004922 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003791 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002516 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00128154 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00032088 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00085243 BTC.

About DISCIPLINA

DSCPL is a coin. DISCIPLINA’s total supply is 375,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,460,000,000 coins. DISCIPLINA’s official Twitter account is @tchmpls_events and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DISCIPLINA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DISCIPLINA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DISCIPLINA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DISCIPLINA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

