Diversified Portfolios Inc. Buys 1,402 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 1.8% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $7,400,000. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 51,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 224.1% in the 1st quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 203.3% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 56,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,784,000 after acquiring an additional 37,973 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 3.3 %

IWM stock traded down $6.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $188.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,177,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,770,828. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.78 and a twelve month high of $244.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.14.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

