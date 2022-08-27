Diversified Portfolios Inc. Decreases Stake in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 148,289 shares of the software’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Altair Engineering accounts for about 2.3% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Diversified Portfolios Inc. owned 0.19% of Altair Engineering worth $9,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its stake in Altair Engineering by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 8,600,000 shares of the software’s stock valued at $664,952,000 after buying an additional 419,411 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Altair Engineering by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,873,734 shares of the software’s stock valued at $299,517,000 after buying an additional 100,732 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altair Engineering by 1.4% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,362,649 shares of the software’s stock valued at $152,155,000 after buying an additional 32,010 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Altair Engineering by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,270,939 shares of the software’s stock valued at $174,752,000 after buying an additional 197,646 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Altair Engineering by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 983,464 shares of the software’s stock valued at $76,041,000 after buying an additional 35,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Stock Down 3.0 %

Altair Engineering stock traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.73. The stock had a trading volume of 336,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,336. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.87. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.19 and a 1-year high of $82.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.95 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $132.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.37 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Uwe Schramm sold 3,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $166,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,457,820.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ALTR. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Altair Engineering from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Altair Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.50.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and Internet of Things platform and analytics tools, as well as support and the complementary software products.

