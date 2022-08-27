Diversified Portfolios Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. decreased its position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,717 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF makes up 0.8% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Diversified Portfolios Inc. owned 0.25% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $3,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,525,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,070,000 after acquiring an additional 101,310 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 21.2% during the first quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,354,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,734,000 after buying an additional 236,676 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 485,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,270,000 after buying an additional 19,535 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 411,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCR Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 273,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,474,000 after acquiring an additional 11,192 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis International Equity ETF Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSEARCA:AVDE traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.46. 172,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,267. Avantis International Equity ETF has a one year low of $48.21 and a one year high of $65.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.97.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.