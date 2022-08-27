Diversified Portfolios Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 2.2% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 37,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,023,000 after acquiring an additional 5,936 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 398.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 4.0 %

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $10.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $246.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,010,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,111. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $213.19 and a one year high of $328.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.12.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

