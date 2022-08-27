Diversified Portfolios Inc. Has $3.65 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,105 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $2.47 on Friday, hitting $95.62. 3,187,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,637,958. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $86.63 and a one year high of $116.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.86.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.