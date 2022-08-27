Diversified Portfolios Inc. Invests $7.68 Million in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 73,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,677,000. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF comprises 1.8% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Diversified Portfolios Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SUB. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

SUB stock remained flat at $104.25 during midday trading on Friday. 842,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,269. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.62. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $103.31 and a 1 year high of $107.90.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

