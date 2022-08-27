Diversified Portfolios Inc. Lowers Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. lessened its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,605,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,870,000. Connolly Sarah T. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 30,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after acquiring an additional 6,085 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 229.8% during the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 74,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,233,000 after acquiring an additional 52,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $147,388.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,330 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,081,188.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 278,924 shares of company stock valued at $41,041,464 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company's stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $3.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.29. 6,086,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,688,853. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $129.50 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The company had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.93.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Read More

