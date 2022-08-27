Diversified Portfolios Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,959 Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVEM. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 200.3% during the 1st quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.19. 155,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,822. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.73 and its 200-day moving average is $55.57. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $49.22 and a 52 week high of $67.91.

