Diversified Portfolios Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 54.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $15.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $360.97. 543,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,270. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $355.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $371.13. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $313.66 and a 12-month high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

