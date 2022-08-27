Diversified Portfolios Inc. Reduces Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,127 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Down 3.3 %

NYSE:V traded down $6.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $202.89. The stock had a trading volume of 5,060,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,753,470. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.65. The company has a market capitalization of $383.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.89. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.91 and a twelve month high of $236.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.64.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

