Diversified Portfolios Inc. Sells 324 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 454.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:XOM traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.87. The stock had a trading volume of 15,531,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,716,408. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $52.96 and a one year high of $105.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.40.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

