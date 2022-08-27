Dogecoin Price Down 7.4% Over Last Week (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion and approximately $445.51 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0630 or 0.00000315 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00025685 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.77 or 0.00263746 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001011 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000928 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

