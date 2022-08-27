Dogecoin Price Down 7.4% Over Last Week (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion and approximately $445.51 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0630 or 0.00000315 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00025685 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.77 or 0.00263746 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001011 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000928 BTC.
- ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000114 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000686 BTC.
- Verge (XVG) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002456 BTC.
- Presearch (PRE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000399 BTC.
Dogecoin Profile
Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Dogecoin
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.