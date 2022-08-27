DogeFather (FATHER) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

DogeFather (FATHER) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. DogeFather has a total market capitalization of $96,596.82 and approximately $16,640.00 worth of DogeFather was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DogeFather has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. One DogeFather coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004922 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.54 or 0.00819674 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00017101 BTC.

DogeFather Profile

DogeFather’s total supply is 486,700,911,984,299 coins. DogeFather’s official Twitter account is @dogefatherBSC_.

Buying and Selling DogeFather

