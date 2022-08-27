Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.04, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share.

Dollar General Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of DG opened at $236.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $248.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.74. The stock has a market cap of $53.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.40. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,703.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total value of $1,171,989.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,793 shares in the company, valued at $5,050,700.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $264.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Dollar General from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

