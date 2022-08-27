Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.04, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $236.32 on Friday. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $183.25 and a 52 week high of $262.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.74. The firm has a market cap of $53.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

DG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

In other news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total value of $1,171,989.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,700.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total transaction of $1,171,989.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,700.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar General

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DG. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Dollar General by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

