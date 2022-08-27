Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.04, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS.

Dollar General Trading Down 4.0 %

DG opened at $236.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.74. The company has a market cap of $53.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.40. Dollar General has a one year low of $183.25 and a one year high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar General

In related news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total value of $1,171,989.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,050,700.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total value of $1,171,989.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,050,700.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 306,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,373,000 after buying an additional 92,492 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 203.8% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 118,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,348,000 after purchasing an additional 79,399 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 407,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,124,000 after purchasing an additional 63,325 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,254,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,322,000 after purchasing an additional 32,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 371.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 28,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after buying an additional 22,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Gordon Haskett raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.54.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

