Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $191.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.33.

Dollar Tree stock traded down $10.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,096,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,480,750. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.29 and a 200-day moving average of $157.41. The stock has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.46. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 5.57%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.6% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 21,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 5.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 73.0% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 9,404 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 13.7% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 490,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,370,000 after purchasing an additional 58,936 shares in the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

