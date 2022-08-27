Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.05-1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.75-6.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.88 billion. Dollar Tree also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.10-7.40 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $178.00 to $168.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Dollar Tree from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $162.33.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

DLTR stock traded down $10.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.70. 7,096,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,480,750. The company has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $163.51 and its 200 day moving average is $157.41. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $177.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mantle Ridge LP increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365,431 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 18.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,562,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,592,000 after purchasing an additional 548,597 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 69.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,825,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,377,000 after purchasing an additional 747,162 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 14.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,213,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,311,000 after purchasing an additional 156,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,150,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,293,000 after purchasing an additional 35,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

