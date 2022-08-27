Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Posts Earnings Results

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Dollar Tree updated its Q3 guidance to $1.05-1.20 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $7.10-7.40 EPS.
Dollar Tree stock traded down $10.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.70. 7,136,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,480,750. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $177.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.41.
A number of research analysts have commented on DLTR shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $178.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $191.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.33.
Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.
