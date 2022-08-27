Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Posts Earnings Results

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Dollar Tree updated its Q3 guidance to $1.05-1.20 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $7.10-7.40 EPS.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Dollar Tree stock traded down $10.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.70. 7,136,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,480,750. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $177.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on DLTR shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $178.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $191.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mantle Ridge LP raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the 1st quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after buying an additional 11,365,431 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 18.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,562,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,592,000 after purchasing an additional 548,597 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 69.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,825,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,377,000 after purchasing an additional 747,162 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 14.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,213,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,311,000 after purchasing an additional 156,187 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,150,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,293,000 after purchasing an additional 35,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

