Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) PT Raised to $185.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $181.00 to $185.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $162.33.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $138.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $163.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.41. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $177.19. The company has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 452.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 95.2% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 517.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

