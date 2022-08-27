Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 221,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,569 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $18,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 238,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,302,000 after purchasing an additional 130,836 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,414,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,137,000 after buying an additional 17,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:D opened at $83.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.55 and its 200-day moving average is $81.77. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $69.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on D. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.29.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

