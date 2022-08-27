Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (DMP) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 29th

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (ASX:DMP – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.681 per share on Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 334.66.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark, and Taiwan. It operates a network of approximately 2,949 stores. Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

