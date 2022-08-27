Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $75.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.40 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Domo updated its Q3 guidance to ($0.27)-($0.23) EPS and its FY23 guidance to ($0.96)-($0.88) EPS.

Domo Trading Down 27.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DOMO traded down $7.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.69. 4,325,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,989. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.29. Domo has a one year low of $19.80 and a one year high of $95.50. The stock has a market cap of $682.65 million, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 2.48.

Get Domo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DOMO shares. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Domo from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Domo from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domo

In related news, COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $101,737.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 299,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,112,602.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $101,737.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 299,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,112,602.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO John M. Mellor sold 6,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $185,312.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,351,368.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Domo by 90.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Domo by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domo by 29.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Domo by 60.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Domo in the second quarter valued at $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Domo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.