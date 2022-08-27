Dora Factory Market Capitalization Hits $12.22 Million (DORA)

Dora Factory (DORA) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. In the last seven days, Dora Factory has traded 26.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dora Factory has a market cap of $12.22 million and approximately $6.27 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dora Factory coin can currently be bought for $2.78 or 0.00013942 BTC on major exchanges.

About Dora Factory

Dora Factory is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,401,207 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory.

Dora Factory Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dora Factory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dora Factory should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dora Factory using one of the exchanges listed above.

