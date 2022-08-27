DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Price Target Cut to $15.25

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $18.25 to $15.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 163.39% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

DRD opened at $5.79 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 5.09. DRDGOLD has a one year low of $5.38 and a one year high of $10.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRD. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DRDGOLD during the first quarter valued at $121,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in DRDGOLD by 317.3% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 13,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 10,441 shares in the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in DRDGOLD during the first quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in DRDGOLD during the first quarter valued at $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.29% of the company’s stock.

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was incorporated in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

