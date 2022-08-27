DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Price Target Cut to $15.25

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $18.25 to $15.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 163.39% from the company’s current price.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.
DRDGOLD Price Performance
DRD opened at $5.79 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 5.09. DRDGOLD has a one year low of $5.38 and a one year high of $10.96.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DRDGOLD
About DRDGOLD
DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was incorporated in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DRDGOLD (DRD)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.