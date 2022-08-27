Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.94

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.94 and traded as high as $12.08. Dynavax Technologies shares last traded at $11.63, with a volume of 1,878,879 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on DVAX shares. TheStreet raised Dynavax Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Dynavax Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynavax Technologies

In other Dynavax Technologies news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 7,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total transaction of $134,310.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,981.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Francis Cano sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $257,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,719.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Robert Janssen sold 7,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total transaction of $134,310.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,981.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,109 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,474. 9.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 498.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 940.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 12,690.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 5,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

