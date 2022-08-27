Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.94

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.94 and traded as high as $12.08. Dynavax Technologies shares last traded at $11.63, with a volume of 1,878,879 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently commented on DVAX shares. TheStreet raised Dynavax Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.
Dynavax Technologies Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.30.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynavax Technologies
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 498.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 940.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 12,690.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 5,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.
Dynavax Technologies Company Profile
Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dynavax Technologies (DVAX)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.