Eagle Health Investments LP Acquires 12,418 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Eagle Health Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,418 shares during the period. IQVIA makes up approximately 6.4% of Eagle Health Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Eagle Health Investments LP’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $25,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IQV. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim increased their price target on IQVIA to $246.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on IQVIA from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.06.

Shares of IQVIA stock traded down $15.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $219.67. 857,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,089,576. The stock has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.67 and a twelve month high of $285.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $224.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.99.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

