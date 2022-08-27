Eagle Plains Resources (CVE:EPL) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.16

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (CVE:EPL – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.16 and traded as high as C$0.17. Eagle Plains Resources shares last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 42,500 shares trading hands.

Eagle Plains Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of C$18.22 million and a PE ratio of 16.50.

About Eagle Plains Resources

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd., a junior resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource properties in Western Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, uranium, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, gypsum, and rare earth mineral projects, 8 of which are under option agreements with third parties in British Columbia, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and Saskatchewan.

