Eat & Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF) Short Interest Update

Eat & Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a growth of 247.1% from the July 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Eat & Beyond Global Price Performance
Shares of EATBF remained flat at $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday. 7,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,290. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.21. Eat & Beyond Global has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.93.
Eat & Beyond Global Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eat & Beyond Global (EATBF)
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
- Salesforce Stock Could Have Long Term Potential After Earnings
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Eat & Beyond Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eat & Beyond Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.