Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Short Interest Down 42.8% in August

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,900 shares, a decrease of 42.8% from the July 31st total of 160,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EVG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.31. 48,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,507. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $14.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.09.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0921 per share. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $808,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 19.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winning Points Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

