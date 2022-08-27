Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,400 shares, an increase of 119.3% from the July 31st total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Price Performance

NYSE:ETO traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.15. 70,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,440. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $21.40 and a one year high of $34.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.09.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.1792 dividend. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,630 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Commerce Bank bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.