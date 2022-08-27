ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM) Short Interest Update

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 68.3% from the July 31st total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 276,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ECA Marcellus Trust I Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of ECTM traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,012. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average of $2.01. The company has a market cap of $51.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.98. ECA Marcellus Trust I has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $3.50.

ECA Marcellus Trust I Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.176 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 21.8%. This is a positive change from ECA Marcellus Trust I’s previous dividend of $0.09. ECA Marcellus Trust I’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.86%.

About ECA Marcellus Trust I

ECA Marcellus Trust I owns royalty interests in producing and development horizontal natural gas wells for Energy Corporation of America (ECA). The company owns royalty interests in 14 producing wells and 52 development wells located in the Greene County, Pennsylvania. Its royalty interests in the producing wells allow the company to receive 90% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the producing wells; and 50% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the development wells.

