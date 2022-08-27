Eden (EDN) Trading 38.2% Higher This Week

Eden (EDN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 27th. One Eden coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Eden has a market cap of $382,959.11 and $959.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Eden has traded 38.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,008.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005047 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004993 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004000 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002555 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00128374 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00032454 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00086708 BTC.

Eden Coin Profile

Eden is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio. The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio. Eden’s official message board is edenchain.io/get-started/blog. The official website for Eden is edenchain.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

